Menomonie's "Cops 4 Kids" program seeks donations

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Menomonie (WQOW) - Christmas may be several weeks away, but area law enforcement officials are making a wish list and and checking it twice before the holiday arrives.

Three agencies, including the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the UW-Stout Police Department, as well as community stakeholders, are rounding up monetary donations for their "Cops 4 Kids" program. The program helps area children fulfill their Christmas wishes during the "Shop with a Cop" event in December.

During the "Shop with a Cop" event, police officers are partnered with children in need to purchase school supplies, clothes, shoes and other necessities. If you'd like to make a monetary donation, you may drop-off or send it to the Community Foundation of Dunn County, a non-profit charity, located at 500 Main Street E #322, Menomonie.

