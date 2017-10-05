Groundbreaking ceremony held for Eau Claire fire station

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Eau Claire Thursday morning for the city's new Fire Station 10. The new station is on Malden Avenue, between Birch Street and Seymour Road.

According to Eau Claire Fire Chief Christian Bell, the new location will improve response time over the current location on Hastings Way. The current building is 70 years old. It was determined through an analysis that a new structure would be more affordable than remodeling the current one.

Also, time has changed in the last 70 years.

"Well, that station was built when it was an all male work force," Bell said. "And now, we have both men and women working, and the modern day fire station has individual sleeping quarters for each firefighter or officer."

Bell said the site of the new fire station was an old dumping grounds that was filled in in the 1930s.

Construction on the foundation is underway. In spring of 2018, the upper portion of the building will be built. It's expected to cost around $4.5 million. It will have five bays, which is two more than the current site.