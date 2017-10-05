Cornell city employees face possible theft charges

Cornell (WQOW) - Chippewa County authorities said two employees are accused of stealing city-owned property from the City of Cornell.

Chippewa County deputies said John E. Westaby, 56, of Cornell, was recently arrested in connection to the theft. On Oct. 2, Westaby was released from the Chippewa County Jail on a $2,500 signature bond. He faces possible charges of theft of movable property and misconduct in public office.

According to the City of Cornell's website, Westaby is listed as the supervisor for the utility department.

Authorities said a second city employee, Brandon J. Larson, 35, of Holcombe (not pictured), was referred to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office. He faces a possible charge of theft of movable property. News 18 spoke with a city official, who said Larson is a city works operator.

Deputies said the city-owned property was recovered during the investigation, and further investigation in reference to other allegations involving Westaby and Larson will continue at this time.