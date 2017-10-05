Rice Lake woman seriously injured in van-semi crash

Barron County (WQOW) - Police said a Rice Lake woman was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 53.

On Thursday shortly after 8 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a van traveling the wrong way on Highway 53. It was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway in Barron County.

Troopers said the driver of the van, a 67-year-old woman from Rice Lake, hit an oncoming semi-truck, driven by a 67-year-old man from Winneconne, Wisconsin.

Authorities said the woman was airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the families.