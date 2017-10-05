WXOW Content Producer

WXOW News 19 currently has an immediate opening for an energetic content producer in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The ideal candidate has a take-charge attitude to lead our newsroom and manage our product on multiple platforms including TV, web, mobile and social media. We are looking for a creative thinker to produce a visually exciting and informative newscast every day. Your passion for storytelling is a must in this fast-paced environment.

Qualified applicants should have strong writing skills, solid news judgment, the ability to make quick decisions, and a competitive nature. You need to be able to adapt to the ever-changing world of a deadline-driven newsroom and adjust to flexible schedules. This is your opportunity to join an innovative and award-winning television news organization.

WXOW News 19 is part of Quincy Media, Inc. The family owned company operates 18 stations doing news, two radio stations and two newspapers mostly in the upper Midwest.

Please send your resume to:

Sean H. Dwyer

News Director

WXOW News 19 sdwyer@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V