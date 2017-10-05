Eau Claire tattoo shop owner charged with growing marijuana, pos - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire tattoo shop owner charged with growing marijuana, possessing other illegal drugs

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) - The owner of an Eau Claire tattoo shop faces charges of growing marijuana and having other illegal drugs at his store and home.

On Thursday, Justin Webb, the owner of Midwest Tattoo on Water Street, was charged with possessing drugs with intent to sell them.

In September, investigators found several pot plants growing at Webb's home on Balsam Road. He told investigators he didn't plant them, and they just started growing in his garden.

They said he denied having any other drugs, but a search of his home turned up two pounds of marijuana and nearly a pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Detectives then searched his tattoo shop after getting information that Webb no longer spoke to his mother because she learned a year earlier he was selling drugs out of the shop.

The search turned up hashish oil, marijuana and controlled substance medications.

