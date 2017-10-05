Eau Claire tattoo shop owner reaches plea deal in drug case

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire tattoo shop owner, facing a slew of drug charges - including growing marijuana in his home, reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to the complaint, police found pot plants growing at Justin Webb's home, and drugs at both his business and house.

Friday, Webb, the owner of Midwest Tattoo on Water Street, pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivering marijuana in exchange for six other charges being dropped.

He was sentenced to three years of probation, with a prison term stayed as long has he does not get in any more trouble.



Posted October 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The owner of an Eau Claire tattoo shop faces charges of growing marijuana and having other illegal drugs at his store and home.

On Thursday, Justin Webb, the owner of Midwest Tattoo on Water Street, was charged with possessing drugs with intent to sell them.

In September, investigators found several pot plants growing at Webb's home on Balsam Road. He told investigators he didn't plant them, and they just started growing in his garden.

They said he denied having any other drugs, but a search of his home turned up two pounds of marijuana and nearly a pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Detectives then searched his tattoo shop after getting information that Webb no longer spoke to his mother because she learned a year earlier he was selling drugs out of the shop.

The search turned up hashish oil, marijuana and controlled substance medications.