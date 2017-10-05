Eau Claire County Judge rejects former treasurer's restitution motion

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken's request to change the terms of his restitution, was denied this week by an Eau Claire County Judge.

Lokken and former Deputy Treasurer Kay Onarheim are both in prison for embezzling more than $1.3 million from the county.

Lokken's lawyer was contesting the terms of the restitution, which call for Lokken to serve less prison time if he pays what he owes. This week, Judge Jon Theisen ruled Lokken should be able to come up with the money, based on how much he stole, his assets and ability to take loans against assets, and gifts from family or friends.

Judge Theisen also rejected Lokken's request for a different judge to hear his motion for re-sentencing. A hearing date on that motion has not been set.