"Born Learning" trail comes to the Chippewa Valley

A ribbon cutting was held for the 11th "Born Learning" trail in Altoona Thursday afternoon.

The $2,500 trail features activities, painted shapes and letters for parents to do with their children. It is to encourage children to talk, listen, read, think and imagine in preparation to enter school and be ready to succeed. Various businesses and organizations, like United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, City of Altoona, WIPFLI, Little Stay Daycare and Bethlehem Lutheran Church helped with the project, and they're excited to see families use the trail.

"By participating in the trial or having fun on the trail that's there also learning happening too, so it's kind of a secret way of learning through play and through fun and that's one of the best ways to really have kids develop through play," said Jan Porath, the executive director of United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

The trail was installed on September 28.