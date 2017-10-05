6-year-old found wandering New Auburn streets; Mom faces child neglect charges

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A New Auburn woman faces child neglect charges after her young daughter was found repeatedly wandering village streets alone.

In August, Chippewa County deputies responded to a report that a six-year-old girl had been showing up daily at the New Auburn Cafe, asking for food because she was hungry.

A witness also reported seeing the girl walking or bicycling alone for several hours at a time for about two weeks, including going across a county highway and railroad tracks.

When deputies questioned her mother, Alissa Coombs, they noticed a large amount of scabs on her arms and legs, which they believe to be associated with methamphetamine use.

Combs is charged with three counts of child neglect for failing to take precautions to prevent the girl from leaving the home alone.