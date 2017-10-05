Eau Claire woman accused of altering DMV documents, stealing mon - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire woman accused of altering DMV documents, stealing money

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Charges of theft and forgery have been filed against an Eau Claire woman, who is accused of stealing from the state.

Golia Xiong worked at a private DMV service center in Hudson in fall and winter of 2016. A review of Department of Motor Vehicles records showed that more than three dozen customer title and registration documents had been altered and more than $4,500 had been stolen.

Investigators said Xiong admitted doing it two or three times and stealing around $150. She claimed her sister, who didn't work there, would also come into the business, ring up customers and also steal money.

