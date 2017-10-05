Memorial preparing for third trip to State Golf

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial missed out on a trip to the State Girls Golf meet last year by a mere six strokes, but this season, the Old Abes qualified as a team by finishing second at their Sectional with an even slimmer margin - one single stroke.

That was enough to send the Abes to Madison for the third time in program history, and for the second time in the last three years. Lexi Meade will be an individual to watch, she took 35th as a freshman and eleventh last year. She and Memorial's three seniors will look to help Memorial to a strong team finish.

"For Lexi, obviously going to state hoping she can get top 5 - who knows, she could even get first as a player," says Memorial Head Coach Sarah Schwellenbach, "She's got high hopes and we've got high hopes for her. As a team just trying to build on what we did last year. It's a lot of golf and just keeping that mental focus."

"The nice thing is it's the one tournament where we do have an official practice round, we get to go down there and play the course beforehand," explains Meade, "Rebekah Gerry went with us before, so the both of us will definitely help the team out and give them the pointers that we have."

"We're going to have fun, we're all just going to play our game," Gerry says, "It's my last tournament, and I want to go out on a good note, so I'm just going to enjoy every last moment of it."

Division 1 tees off for their first round Monday morning at 8 a.m.

In Division 2, Stanley-Boyd will make its first ever appearance at State Girls Golf. Savanna Anderson has led the Orioles with rounds of 78 at both the Regional and the Sectional - they will tee off at 8:50 a.m.