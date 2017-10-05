Chippewa Falls post office delivers awareness about breast cancer

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- For the second year, letter carriers in the Chippewa Valley are delivering awareness about breast cancer research.



Annette Manor has been delivering mail in Chippewa Falls for 24 years. For the last two years, she's also been delivering awareness about breast cancer research along with other letter carriers around the Chippewa Valley. And on Thursday, they were at it again.



"You'll see about 12, 13 letter carriers out wearing their pink shirts," Manor told News 18. "I think we brought a lot more awareness because we're everywhere in Chippewa."



It's a mission close to Annette's heart because 24 years ago, she beat breast cancer.



"Went through chemo, radiation, mastectomy, everything. But I'm here," she laughed. "The more awareness and the more we get it out there, hopefully one day there'll be a cure."



She said she was the one to discover a lump in her breast when she was just 32 years old. Now, she's delivering awareness about the importance of self-care.



"I do have four girls, so I think the self-exam is very important. It doesn't matter what age you are because I was 32," she said.



But Annette isn't the only breast cancer survivor at the Chippewa Falls post office.



In January, Pam Christiansen also added her name to that list. Christiansen said the support of her co-workers at the post office was phenomenal during her fight.



"With so many surgeries, I put in a donation for leave and co-workers donated 70 hours of leave for me," she said. "They not only supported me by helping me and knowing I had limitations, but just by donating that leave was very helpful."



Now, months after Pam's winning battle, that love still brings tears to her eyes.



"Every letter carrier had their pink shirts on [Thursday]. So it's just really nice to have that support," she told News 18.



The USPS also sells breast cancer research stamps to raise money for a cure. As of August 2017, the stamp has raised more than $84.7 million. Seventy percent of the net amount raised is given to the National Institute of Health and 30% is given to the Medical Research Program at the Department of Defense.