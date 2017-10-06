Adopt-A-Pet: Branson

Meet our Pet of the Day: Branson!

Branson needs a great home to help him get a surgery done. His front leg will have to be amputated up to the shoulder because he has irreparable nerve damage. He may have been hit by a car. He did come to the shelter as a stray. He's a great guy. He will need to be neutered. He's only about a year old. Branson is very well behaved, relaxed, just a nice cat, but it's likely he's in some pain.

If you're interested in Branson, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

