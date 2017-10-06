MUST SEE: Fancy dog houses up for auction

(WQOW) -- Are you looking for the best house for your dog? One pet friendly realtor has just what your pooch needs!

These high-end canine castles are not only decked out, but they're environmentally friendly, with sustainable solar power. Some of them are even able to be used year-round. However, these pup palaces may set you back a few thousand dollars, but maybe you can negotiate a good deal. They're all up for auction, starting at just $300, so you may want to act fast!