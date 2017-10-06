10/6: October events at the Heyde Center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The Heyde Center for the Arts has plenty coming up for you during the month of October. With one event already coming up Friday night!

Dueling Dummies:

Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy, voice tossing, storytelling, and music! The wisecracking antics of the lovable Simon Spencer, America's grouchiest farmer, Leonard Cribble, and the totally clueless Lars Gunderson, provide one sizzling laugh after another. For over 20 years, David Malmberg has crisscrossed the country with his ventriloquism and music show, working with entertainment greats like Merle Haggard, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Statler Brothers, and Glen Campbell. This is a GREAT show for families with teenagers - and they won't even mind hanging out with their parents on a Friday night.

Admission: Adults $13, Seniors $12, Youth $6

Fire & Rain: A Tribute to the Music of Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, and Carole King:

Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Folk-pop duo Swearingen & Kelli return to Chippewa Falls with their tribute to the most beloved songs of the '70's and the artists who performed them. The term "singer - songwriter" came into use in the early 1970's to define folk-inspired acoustic performers who made personal statements in their songs. The melodies were created to emphasize their words and voices. The amazing vocal blend and detailed guitar arrangements of Swearingen & Kelli make this a beautifully intimate concert. AJ Swearingen is a singer-songwriter/producer who has performed in many orchestras across the country. Jayne Kelli began writing and recording her songs at the age of 15. She has shared the stage and opened for artists such as John McCutcheon, Crystal Gayle, and more.

Admission: Adults $15, Seniors $14, Youth $8

Autumn Swing Dance:

Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Get up and dance to the fantastic live sounds of 7 Swing, a swingin' line-up of top swing and jazz music from the 30's to 50's. This group is an active and established group of professional musicians from the Eau Claire area playing "feel good" Big Band and Swing favorites. Be happy, put a little jazz in your heart. No dance experience necessary.

Admission: Adults $13, Seniors $12, Youth $6

Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures:

Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

A little bit blues, a little bit bluegrass, a little bit rock, and a little bit kitchen sink. A style of music that some fans have come to call "blues-grass." You'll hear some great original songs inspired by the styles of Shane McGowan, Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, and Bill Monroe. Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures came into being in early 2010 when they put together a group for a local jug band contest. The synergy between original members Bernie King, Julie King, Matt Smith, and John Kurtis Dehn was so natural and right that they decided to keep on making great music as a band.

Admission: Adults $13, Seniors $12, Youth $6

Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band"

Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Daniels is releasing his 8th record, Simple Truths, and is touring the area with the Ben Daniels Band. Ben Daniels, son of Jeff Daniels, has quietly monitored what it takes to live life as an artist. From the opening song to the finale of its set, the BEN DANIELS BAND has forged its own way with an originality, musicianship, and a sound that spans Americana, Blues, Jazz, and Rock.