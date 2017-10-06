October Harvest Moon lights up night sky

(CNN) - A special Harvest Moon lit up the night sky Wednesday night.

It's the full moon closest to the beginning of fall, and it's a rare sight to see in October since it usually appears in September. Other names for the Harvest Moon include the Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon and Blood Moon.

NASA said other full moons rise about an hour after sunset. But, the Harvest Moon rises only 20 minutes after. As the name suggests, it gives farmers more light to harvest crops.

2017's Harvest Moon is expected to appear in full until early Saturday morning.