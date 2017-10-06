Yahoo's parent company says 2013 data breach affected every customer account

(CNN) - It now appears a data breach that affected Yahoo in 2013 was much worse than originally thought.
In 2016, Yahoo's parent company, Verizon, said the breach affected roughly 1 billion accounts. Verizon said Tuesday that it has since received new intelligence and new forensic information. Now, the company said the breach in August 2013 affected every customer account that existed at the time, which includes 3 billion accounts across Yahoo's email services, Tumblr, Flickr and Fantasy.
Yahoo, in talking about the hack in 2016, said names, passwords and email addresses were breached but not financial information.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.