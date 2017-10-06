Barron County Sheriff's squad involved in three-vehicle crash south of Cameron

Barron County (WQOW) - A three-vehicle crash that happened south of Cameron involved a Barron County Sheriff's squad.

On Friday, shortly after 8 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to the accident on Highway 8 at 20th Street.

Deputies said Rick Howard, 58, of Chetek, was traveling north on 20th Street in his car when he failed to stop for the stop sign at Highway 8, as well as at the median stop sign at the same intersection.

Officials said Howard was hit by a Barron County Sheriff's squad, driven by Deputy Dave Kuffel of Rice Lake.

Authorities said a third vehicle, driven by Noah Anderson, of Cameron, stopped in the southbound lane at 20th Street on the north side of Highway 8. His vehicle was also hit when Howard's car spun after impact with the deputy's squad. Anderson had a passenger in his vehicle, Erik Damrell of Cameron. Both were not transported for injuries.

Deputies said Kuffel was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. Howard was extricated from his car and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation.