WEB EXCLUSIVE: Menomonie man unveils "Cinderella and Spookly," the giant pumpkins

Menomonie (WQOW) - One colossal specialty pumpkin is gaining weight and nearing its picking date.

Shannon Engel, a specialty pumpkin grower and pumpkin carving extraordinaire in Menomonie, has been chizzling away at the core for nearly 20 years. New to his pumpkin patch this fall is "Cinderella," a 650 pound specialty pumpkin that is still growing on the vine, and "Spookly," a 700 pound giant that was picked on Sept. 17 for the filming of the Travel Channel's episode, "Best in Pumpkins".

"Pumpkins are always female names as the fruit is a female. We typically go with a theme. This year, people chose 'Spookly' as she was square like a box, and 'Cinderella' because she was grown like a Cinderella 'stage couch' pumpkin," he told News 18.

Because pumpkins are his specialty, Engel links to sink his knives into the rind to shave out a design that's sure to surprise. He recently did a pumpkin carving of Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Roders. He said it took him four hours to carve out the creation.

If you're in the spirit of pumpkin carving, Engel has a few tips to share with you. During a 2016 interview with Engel, he said to preserve the life of your pumpkin, you can wrap it in a grocery or garbage bag to keep it moisturized. To keep it from molding, he said you can spray it with a bathroom cleaner that's bleach based once you're done carving.

