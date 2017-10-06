Judge clarifies home baked goods ruling, state reviews

DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) -- A judge in Lafayette County said his decision that a state ban on selling home-baked good is unconstitutional applies to all bakers, not just the three plaintiffs who challenged it.

Judge Duane Jorgensen this week clarified his May 31 ruling, saying it applies to all home bakers who want to sell their products directly to consumers.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokesman Johnny Koremenos said his office is reviewing the decision with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Three bakers, Lisa Kivirist, Kriss Marion and Dela Ends, challenged the ban in January 2016 with legal help from the Institute for Justice. The latest ruling was made after the plaintiffs informed the court that the state attorney general's office was still enforcing the ban against others.

Jorgenson found the ban unfairly benefits business interests.