Gov. Walker reacts to body cam video bill, bump stock debate

Gov. Scott Walker made a visit to Eau Claire on Friday to celebrate Manufacturing Day and Manufacturing Week at CVTC.

While on his visit, he toured labs at CVTC's campus and spoke with high school students about expanding manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

Walker also answered questions about recent current topics in the news, like his thoughts regarding body cam video being available to the public and his reaction to the bump stock debate.

News 18 asked him about the conversation about bump stocks after the Las Vegas tragedy and what he'd do if a bill came across his desk banning them.

"The best route is to deal with that across the country not just to do it state by state. We would look at that here in the state if they failed to take action at the national level. As far as I can see, there is ... bipartisan support to address that specifically because it would go to the intention of the law. Now, it's already illegal to possess a fully automated firearm since the federal law was changed other than some antiques that are exempted on that," Walker said.

News 18 reported earlier this week, a new bill would put an an automatic 120 day hold to release all body camera footage and an indefinite hold on video of deaths or crimes until the case is resolve.

It would also require written permission from people in the video, who should have an expectation of privacy, which Gov. Walker seems to support.

"I think it's important for the legislature and administration to work together to make sure there isn't sensitive information to individuals to law abiding citizens. It's not criminals, it's not about police officers, it's about making sure information that's released, you all know in the media if you're covering something if there's children involved you can't put their faces up because you don't want to violate their confidentiality because they're innocent bystanders," Walker said.

Walker then went on to say it would be appropriate to set a policy to protect people not involved in the case.