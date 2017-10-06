Are you in need of a winter coat, clothes or blankets?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chilly weather is upon us, and one local hospital and church are bundling up with a warm event on Saturday.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting its coat and blanket distribution on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Redeeming Grace Church, located at 312 South Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire.

Event organizers said winter coats, winter apparel and blankets will be available to anyone in need at no cost to them. Coat sizes range from baby to adult.