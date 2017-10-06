Polk County man faces child abuse charges, 5-month-old fights for her life

Polk County (WQOW) - A baby is fighting for her life, and her father is in the Polk County jail on child abuse charges.

Travis Parmeter Jr., 24, was arrested Thursday night. Police were called to a home in Osceola on Monday evening for a report of a 5-month-old girl who had no pulse and wasn't breathing.

Police said when they met with Parmeter and the girl's mother at the hospital, both had been drinking. The mother told police the baby was fine when she left the girl and her twin in Parmeter's care.

Doctors said the baby has brain injury and had three healing rib fractures, and that abuse is "far and away the primary concern".

A family member said the girl's mother said Parmeter told her he may have broken the baby's ribs from squeezing her too hard.