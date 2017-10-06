Boyd man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash

It was an emotional day at the Chippewa County courthouse Friday, during sentencing for a deadly drunk driving crash.

Erica Strandt, who was 20, died in the September 2015 crash at a Highway 29 intersection near Boyd.



Friday the driver who hit her car, Gregg Irwin, was sentenced to a year and six months in prison. Investigators say his alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when he failed to yield and his truck hit Strandt's car.



At sentencing Strandt's mother, Jenn Grau said her life has been turned upside down: "He chose to go to a bar, he chose to drink, he chose to get drunk, he chose to go behind a wheel of a car and drive and take the chance of hitting somebody and killing them."



Irwin apologized to Strandt's family and said: "A day hasn't gone by that I don't think about it, its a terrible feeling that doesn't go away and it's something that I have to live with for the rest of my life."

Irwin's lawyer asked for probation and jail time, but Judge Steve Cray said that would depreciate the seriousness of the crime, and that confinement is needed to protect the public.

This was not the first tragedy for Strandt's mother, Jenn Grau. Five years earlier her son Jason Grau was stabbed to death in Chippewa Falls.