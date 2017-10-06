Menomonie man charged after 35 pounds of pot found in home - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Menomonie man charged after 35 pounds of pot found in home

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pong Vang (Courtesy Dunn County Jail) Pong Vang (Courtesy Dunn County Jail)

Menomonie (WQOW) -- A Menomonie man faces charges after police found 35 pounds of marijuana in his home.

Pong Vang is charged with three felonies, including possessing and manufacturing THC, as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to police, a confidential information who was wearing a wire purchased $600 worth marijuana from Vang. Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at Vang's 5th Street home. There, they found large amounts of vacuum-sealed marijuana throughout the house. 

Vang was charged in Dunn County on Friday. He returns to court next Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.