Menomonie man charged after 35 pounds of pot found in home

Menomonie (WQOW) -- A Menomonie man faces charges after police found 35 pounds of marijuana in his home.



Pong Vang is charged with three felonies, including possessing and manufacturing THC, as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place.



According to police, a confidential information who was wearing a wire purchased $600 worth marijuana from Vang. Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at Vang's 5th Street home. There, they found large amounts of vacuum-sealed marijuana throughout the house.



Vang was charged in Dunn County on Friday. He returns to court next Tuesday.