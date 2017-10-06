Shots fired in Wausau, suspects on the run

Wausau (WAOW) -- Shots were fired in Wausau early Friday morning, according to Wausau police.

Officials say, at approximately 1:30 a.m. they were dispatched to the 800 block of South Third Avenue for a reported argument followed by several gunshots.

Their initial investigation shows the argument began with two men inside of Rocs Place at 810 S. 3rd Ave. The two men then went outside of the bar. Authorities say shell casings found on scene confirm that shots were fired outside of the business.

"We don't have any cooperative victims or participants in this, it sounds like both parties in this case were discharging firearms at each other," Deputy Matt Barnes of the Wausau Police Department said.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Both men took off before officers arrived. They are still at large.