MN abuse survivor says taking it 5 minutes at a time can transform your life

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Part of the goal of raising awareness is putting an end to the misconceptions that it only happens to certain types of people. A La Crescent women is helping shed a light on the issue that affects one in three women in the U.S.

Carolyn Bostrak said she first realized she was in an abusive relationship when she saw one of those cards on the back of the door at the doctor's office asking a series of questions to figure out if you're in an unhealthy relationship.

Carolyn's first husband was abusive mentally, physically and sexually. Carolyn said she was able to find the courage to leave by taking it five minutes at a time. She's written a book about it and says this technique can help with almost any struggle.



"I have cancer patients who say your message helped me break down the struggle five minutes at a time. People have come up to me with social anxiety and have said you know what I take it five minutes at a time to be the best person or version of myself I can be for just five minutes at a time in a crowded room and soon those five minutes turn into ten and ten turns into thirty."

Carolyn is donating the proceeds from her book "F.I.E.R.C.E"...transform your life in the face of adversity 5 minutes at a time to local organizations supporting women and children.



You can buy it at Pearl Street Books or on amazon under her author name, Carolyn Colleen.