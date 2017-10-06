Stolen SUV hits school bus after police chase

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A stolen Acura SUV slammed into a school bus early Friday morning near MLK Drive and Locust Street in Milwaukee following a police chase that started in Glendale.

"The car actually hit, boom, and flew in the air and then came down. I thought it was over," said Clifton Boyd, who was nearly hit by the stolen SUV.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday.Police said three kids on the bus, and the driver, will be OK.

Glendale police tweeted that six male teens were arrested at the scene.

"These kids nowadays, they have no regard for human life," witness Jerry Mixon said.

Town of Brookfield police confirmed that the Acura SUV had been stolen Thursday from the Acura dealership on Bluemound Road.

The chase started at John Amato Nissan on near Port Washington Road and Henry Clay Street in Glendale

Officers said the teens may have been trying to steal more cars when officers spotted their stolen vehicle and started the chase.