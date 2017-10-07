Hundreds helped at annual 'Coat & Blanket Giveaway' in Eau Claire

Temperatures are dropping, which means soon people will be breaking out their winter gear. For another year, two local organizations are making sure everyone can afford to stay warm this season.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and The King's Closet held a "Coat and Blanket Giveaway" at Redeeming Grace Church in Eau Claire on Saturday. The King's Closet has partnered with Sacred Heart for four years, giving out hundreds of coats, blankets, scarfs, hats and more for free.

"Oh, it's always successful. Any time you can help anybody in need, it's a success," said Kirk Frey, president of The King's Closet. "So far today, I know we've had over 150 people come through the doors in less than the first hour."

The King's Closet hosts around twelve events a year. Visit their website for more information.