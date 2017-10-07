Sen. Johnson visits Puerto Rico weeks after Hurricane Maria hits - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sen. Johnson visits Puerto Rico weeks after Hurricane Maria hits island

By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Puerto Rico (WQOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) was in Puerto Rico Saturday to asses the damage of Hurricane Maria and the relief efforts still underway. 

As the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Johnson has jurisdiction over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is the primary agency aiding the recovery. 

On Saturday, Johnson received a briefing about FEMA's recovery efforts. On Sunday, he will make an appearance on CNN's 'State of the Union' to discuss his trip. 

