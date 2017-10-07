College Sports - Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 14
UW-LA CROSSE 45
Blugolds: 0-2 (1-4), Eagles: 2-0 (5-0)
UW-STOUT 0
UW-WHITEWATER 14
Blue Devils: 0-2 (2-2), Warhawks: 1-1 (2-3)
UW-PLATTEVILLE 24
UW-RIVER FALLS 14
Pioneers: 2-0 (5-0), Falcons: 1-1 (3-2)
UW-STEVENS POINT 14
UW-OSHKOSH 49
Pointers: 0-2 (3-2), Titans: 2-0 (4-0)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Sandy Schumaker Memorial Tournament
MILLIKIN (IL) 3
UW-EAU CLAIRE 2
AUGSBURG (MN) 0
UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
Blugolds: 11-7
ST. BENEDICT 3
UW-STOUT 0
ST. SCHOLASTICA 0
UW-STOUT 3
Blue Devils: 6-15
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE
UW-WHITEWATER
Blugolds: 4-5-1
UW-STEVENS POINT
UW-STOUT
Postponed to 10/8, 2 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Big Ten
OHIO STATE
WISCONSIN
Buckeyes: 1-0-0 (1-0-0) Badgers: 0-1-0 (1-1-0)
