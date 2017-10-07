College Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   14
UW-LA CROSSE   45
Blugolds: 0-2 (1-4), Eagles: 2-0 (5-0)

UW-STOUT   0
UW-WHITEWATER   14
Blue Devils: 0-2 (2-2), Warhawks: 1-1 (2-3)

UW-PLATTEVILLE   24
UW-RIVER FALLS   14
Pioneers: 2-0 (5-0), Falcons: 1-1 (3-2)

UW-STEVENS POINT   14
UW-OSHKOSH   49
Pointers: 0-2 (3-2), Titans: 2-0 (4-0)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Sandy Schumaker Memorial Tournament

MILLIKIN (IL)   3
UW-EAU CLAIRE   2

AUGSBURG (MN)   0
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
Blugolds: 11-7

ST. BENEDICT   3
UW-STOUT   0

ST. SCHOLASTICA   0
UW-STOUT   3
Blue Devils: 6-15

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   
UW-WHITEWATER   
Blugolds: 4-5-1

UW-STEVENS POINT   
UW-STOUT                            
Postponed to 10/8, 2 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Big Ten

OHIO STATE   
WISCONSIN   
Buckeyes: 1-0-0 (1-0-0) Badgers: 0-1-0 (1-1-0)

