'The World Awaits' at annual Hope Gala in Eau Claire

It's not Halloween yet, but people in Eau Claire slipped on their costumes a little early to raise money for a local cancer program.

HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation held its annual Hope Gala fundraiser on Saturday, at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. The event included cuisine stations, live music, dancing, a live auction and plenty of games.

This year's theme was "The World Awaits" so guests were asked to dress up for their favorite travel destination.

"For me it's not about raising money, it's raising awareness; raising awareness about the programs that we have, about the services that we provide and about the care we give and offer to the community," said Julie Manas, president and CEO of Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart also celebrated its 128th anniversary, which coincided the gala. Organizers hope this year's event brings in close to $50,000.

Planning for next years gala has already began.