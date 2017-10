La Crosse (WXOW) -- Three people were injured after an elevator fell during a brewery tour at the Pearl Street Brewery.

Sources tell WXOW that the three had non-life threatening injuries. The three were transported to Gundersen Health System by Tri-State Ambulance.

Witnesses said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m.

A group of about 30 people were in the elevator when it fell.

The elevator is undergoing inspection at this time.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.