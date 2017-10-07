Eau Claire community shows up to "Rally for Rob"

The Eau Claire community came out Saturday to show their support for a local man dealing with a life altering diagnosis.

More than one 100 people gathered at the "Rally for Rob" cancer benefit in Eau Claire. Rob Bennett was diagnosed with stage four lung and bone cancer a month ago, when he visited the doctor to address his back pain.

Since then the disease has hindered his ability to work. Concerned family and friends organized the event to raise money for his medical and living expenses. Those in attendance donated $20 for lunch, music and prizes. Rob and the rest of his family said they are touched that so many people have come to his aid.

“This is amazing I can't believe that we already have this many people here this early in the day. Somebody once told me, don't expect anybody right at noon because they'll wonder in later, and we had people walking in at 11:30, and it had not even started yet. So the turnout is amazing,” Rob's daughter-in-law, Dawn Bennett, told News 18.

The family said they hope to raise $5,000 from Saturday's benefit.