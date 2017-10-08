Menomonie organization walks to keep veterans alive

According to the organization "Vets Fighting 4 Vets," veterans make up 7% of our country's population. However, they account for 20% of the suicides. This weekend, a group in Menomonie walked to call attention to the deadly trend.

“Vets Fighting 4 Vets" held their second annual walk on Saturday to prevent veterans from committing suicide. Often soldiers have difficulties when they return home from war, sometimes resulting in them taking their own lives.

“A lot of people don't know what as soldiers we struggle with in our dark days," combat veteran Tony Falkner told News 18. "As soldiers we are great at camouflaging things. I still have dark days you know, it's my family that helps me through. It's the support network we got with “Vets fighting 4 Vets”, and other groups that we talk about that make the struggles a lot easier."

Organizers of the walk said that we need to protect the people that protect us. Events like these give families and friends an opportunity to help in the recovery, which can play a vital role in keeping vets alive.

"They're the ones that are fighting on the lines for our freedom, we need to be able to show that we support them," Chelsie Smith, treasurer of “Vets fighting 4 Vets," said. "We want to let veterans know that we care, and we have hope for them through their struggle, through their healing. We want them to just know they are not alone in the fight."

Organizers said last years event raised more than $5,000 to help vets in need. They're hope to meet that mark again this year.