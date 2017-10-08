Rehabilitated eagle released in Elk Mound

Elk Mound (WQOW) -- A flying friend is back in the skies thanks to two rehabilitation centers and a local collaborative effort.

A bald eagle was hit and injured on Aug. 30, near Hwy 29 and 40 in Elk Mound. A local called Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, out of Colfax. Patti Stangel responded to the situation, housing the eagle for one night before sending her to the cities.

After more than a month of recovery at the Raptor Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, the female eagle was ready to return home. The eagle was released on Sunday, Oct. 7.

"Every day is just so unique, and every time you think you've seen it all, something else comes up," said Stangel. "I love the fact that we can release [the animals], which is really exciting. And that's the best part of what we do."

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is a non-profit organization that covers 20 counties and various types of animals, ranging from small squirrels to fawn. Stangel told News 18 that at one point, she received 63 calls in just one day.

Wildlife R & R is hosting a "Hootenanny" on Oct. 29, in ups to raise money for their non-profit.