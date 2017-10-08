Red Cross volunteers hold benefit in Eau Claire for hurricane victims

A group of local organizations and individuals are working together to help hurricane victims.

Red Cross volunteers partnered with Thrivent Financial and a few local bands and vendors Sunday at the Brickhouse Pub in Eau Claire to hold the “Rockin' the Water Hurricane Fundraiser”. Their goal was to raise money for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The event featured, food, shopping, and live music. All proceeds go directly to the American Red Cross hurricane relief fund. Organizers said they wanted to put together a family friendly event in a place where people could watch the Packers game, while also helping a good cause.

“So it's Americans. People helping people, and that's what it's all about, and providing the opportunity to do so is wonderful.” Red Cross volunteer Deb Swan told News 18.

Organizers said their goal for the event is $1,500. They believe they are well on their way to reaching that goal.