Blugolds pull DenHartog, are evaluating all positions after loss to Eagles

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Through 5 games, UW-Eau Claire has relied heavily on its starting quarterback JT DenHartog. The Junior has accounted for almost 75% of the team's total offense and scored 7 touchdowns. But after a rough start against La Crosse, he was pulled in favor of backup Scott Proctor.

The move came directly after DenHartog threw a pick six, part of a string of turnovers that led to a quick 21-0 deficit. Proctor came in and played well, scoring two rushing touchdowns, including a 30 yarder in the 4th quarter. Head coach Dan Larson says that even the quarterback position is open for evaluation moving forward.

"I try not to react right after a game and certainly we'll go back and look at everything tomorrow when it comes to film. Those will be some of the decisions we'll make but JT's been our starting quarterback for the last 2 and a half years and he's a team captain here," Larson explains, "We've put ourselves in this 1-4 hole, coaches, players, everybody and it's going to be everybody getting it back to work on Monday and fixing it because we've got 5 games for the rest of the season."

The Blugolds are back on the road next Saturday taking on Stevens Point.