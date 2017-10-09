Adopt-A-Pet: Buddy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Buddy!
Buddy has a beautiful orange color to him, nice white tip on his tail and pretty eyes. He's not yet neutered, so that will have to happen before you take him home. He's just about a year old, and he's very loving.
If you're interested in Buddy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
