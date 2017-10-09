Marshfield teen with brain tumors gets truck convoy surprise

Marshfield (WAOW) -- A 19-year-old young man has always dreamed of driving a truck, but illness has kept that dream from happening.

Saturday morning, more than 50 semi-trucks convoyed in Marshfield, rallying around Dylan Rottscheit.

"We had it set up that his mom would act like her car had broke down or she was meeting somebody so Dylan didn't really know why they were sitting there," Bob Ganski, truck driver from Bevent said.

The teen was all smiles, all day long, as he was flooded with love and support from truck drivers from all over the Midwest.

"This is all for you," Ganski told Rottscheit.

The teen, along with his entire family were taken back, making it impossible to hold back the tears.

"My son has what's called neurofibromatosis, it's a disorder that effects your nervous system, your spinal cord, your brain and because of it he has two brain tumors," Dylan's mother, Michelle Rottscheit said.

The illness is causing the young man to continually get clinically weaker on his left side.

"[This] made my son's day because he really loves semis and for him to see something like that is really awesome," said Rottscheit.

"It was really cool to see how people can easily just get together," Jonathan Rottscheit, Dylan's younger brother, said.

A touching day for a family that never knows what tomorrow will bring.

"I had no idea who Dylan was, I had no idea who his family was," said Ganski. "It was just something that I could do to give back."

Ganski says he plans to do more convoys for a cause in the future.