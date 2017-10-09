Man arrested after drug bust in Clark County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Clark County (WQOW) - A man was arrested after a drug bust in rural Loyal.

On Thursday, shortly before 11:45 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Loyal Police Department searched Brandon J. Allen's home in the Township of Loyal and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Authorities said Allen was arrested as a result of the investigation. They said Allen is facing possible charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen is currently in the Clark County Jail awaiting his bond hearing.

