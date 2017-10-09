Dove removes, apologizes for ad that was attacked for being racist

(CNN) - Dove is apologizing after complaints about an ad it released over the weekend.

The three-second GIF appeared on the company's Facebook page on Friday. The beginning of it showed a black woman taking off a brown shirt to reveal a white woman.

Screen shots of the ad went viral on Facebook and Twitter with many complaints. The company tweeted an apology, saying it had "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."

On Sunday, Dove issued a statement saying it "did not represent the diversity of real beauty."

This isn't the first time Dove has drawn fire for a campaign. In 2011, an ad that featured three women with different skin tones, from light to dark, was accused of being racist. The women appeared below the words "Before" and "After," which were meant to indicate skin dryness.