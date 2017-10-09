Chippewa Falls woman sentenced to jail for embezzling $66K from - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls woman sentenced to jail for embezzling $66K from Eau Claire eye clinic

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman, who is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer and gambling it away, will spend two months in jail.

Diane Dulian, who was sentenced last week, was ordered to repay more than $66,000.

Dulian was the officer manager at Eau Claire Optical. The theft was discovered when the clinic was bought by Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, and they switched accounting programs.

Investigators said Dulian's bank records show she spent $63,000 at casinos over three years.

