Eau Claire man accused of stabbing brother in chest

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A competency exam was ordered on Monday for an Eau Claire man, who is accused of stabbing his brother.

Issac Curler is accused of stabbing his brother in the chest with a knife during a family altercation on Sunday at a home on Langdell Road south of Eau Claire. A nurse told detectives it appeared the knife went into the victim's chest about two inches. His condition is unknown at this time.

The victim told investigators Curler had been hearing voices and acting strangely. Curler's mom told deputies he has longstanding mental health issues, but the county has been of little help since he had not exhibited suicidal or threatening behavior until now.

Curler is charged with endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct. A competency hearing will be held in November.