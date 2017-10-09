Eau Claire man charged with providing cocaine, sexually assaulting teen

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is accused of supplying illegal drugs to young teenagers and paying one of them for sexual contact.

Richard A. Johnson, 65, was charged on Monday with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in September. The girl told investigators Johnson gave her and two of her friends cocaine and alcohol numerous times at his home on Whipple Street in Eau Claire.

The teen said on one of those occasions, he paid her to have sexual contact with her. Police said Johnson first denied the contact, then said he thought she was 19 but eventually admitted to the crime.

Johnson is charged with child sexual assault and child enticement.