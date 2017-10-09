Royal Credit Union hosts first "Give Back Day"

On Monday, Royal Credit Union employees rolled up their sleeves and gave back to help out a dozen different communities for a new corporate event across the Chippewa Valley, St. Croix Valley and the Twin Cities.

547 Royal team members performed 3,444 hours of service over a dozen different communities. Projects included fixing up a single-family homeless shelter in Whitehall, helping with a Habitat for Humanity house build in Rice Lake and making 4,000 sandwiches for the homeless in the Twin Cities.

In Chippewa Falls, 45 RCU team members hung Christmas lights for the annual Christmas Village in Irvine Park. The volunteers came to help unroll Christmas lights, hang them up and help out with other tasks. The project manager was excited to see the team having fun while supporting a good cause.

"This goes far beyond what today is, this is something that we live, all of our team members do this all of the time, throughout the year, so today is one day but in the big picture, this is our regular thing that people are helping out in the community," said Mark Johnson, RCU Chippewa Falls project leader.

Dick Hebert, with the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said he is very thankful for RCU's help with setting up the Christmas displays. He also stated park staff will need more volunteers to help finish the Christmas display starting November 6.