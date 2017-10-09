Eau Claire school board considers supporting DACA legislation

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With an expiration date looming for the DACA program, what's next for those involved is still unknown. The Eau Claire Area School District School Board is seeking a solution.

On Monday, the Eau Claire school board will be looking at a resolution that would support students in the DACA program. If approved, the board will send letters to Congress asking officials to approve legislation that would both protect DACA students, as well as help pave the way for them to have permanent residency in the United States.

The school board said while decisions about the DACA program happen at the federal level, they affect kids right here in Eau Claire.

"The school district has a commitment to educating all children, and there is no asterisk after that. We do not have special exceptions where we deny children. We are committed to helping every single kid and every single family in our jurisdiction," said board member Joe Luginbill.