LATEST: Durand-Arkansaw School District increases police presence after threat

Pepin County (WQOW) - Officials are investigating an incident that happened Monday night involving possible threats to an area high school.

On Monday night, the Pepin County Sheriff's Office and Durand Police Department were alerted to the social media threats by some concerned parents. Police said they worked closely with the Durand-Arkansaw School District, and a male teenager was taken into custody.

Greg Doverspike, the superintendent for the Durand-Arkansaw School District, shared with an email that was addressed to parents on Monday evening. The email stated the district will "maintain a law enforcement presence at school on Tuesday."

We will still maintain a law enforcement presence at school on Tuesday, and make decisions on student and staff security based on what we learn going forward. Due to confidentiality, we must be selective on what information we share. We will keep you informed as we learn more information regarding this matter.

