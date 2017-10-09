Pepin Co. schools go on as normal, teenager arrested after threat

A Pepin County minor is in custody for a possible threat to Arkansaw-Durand High School.
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office and Durand Police Department were alerted to the social media threats by some concerned parents. Police say they worked closely with the school district and a male teenager was taken into custody.
Because he's a minor, police are not releasing anymore information at this time.
Classes are expected to go on as scheduled Tuesday.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.