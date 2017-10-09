Pepin Co. schools go on as normal, teenager arrested after threa - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Pepin Co. schools go on as normal, teenager arrested after threat

Posted:
By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
Connect
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

A Pepin County minor is in custody for a possible threat to Arkansaw-Durand High School.

The Pepin County Sheriff's Office and Durand Police Department were alerted to the social media threats by some concerned parents. Police say they worked closely with the school district and a male teenager was taken into custody.

Because he's a minor, police are not releasing anymore information at this time.

Classes are expected to go on as scheduled Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.